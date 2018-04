Robotics Power

The award-winning Team FLL & Beyond: 2 Squared + 3 showed off its robotics prowess at Friday’s Santa Barbara Partners in Education board meeting at the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The team ran through a number of Lego robotics exercises, demonstrated its prototype “Hero Suit” (patent pending) to assist first-responders in disaster recovery, and concluded by presenting a $200 check to Partners in Education in gratitude for the organization’s long-standing support. The team includes Foothill School students Cami and Mia Chou and La Colina Junior High students Aaron Juan, Albert Miao, Chloe Chou and Lance and Scott Brown. They’re assisted by coach Rip Chou and team mentor Mack Fixler.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >