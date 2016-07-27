Rochelle Fontes Phillips of Santa Ynez Valley

Posted on July 27, 2016 | 3:16 p.m.

Source: Laurie Jervis

Family, friends, colleagues and the surrounding community of Solvang and Santa Ynez mourn the passing of Rochelle Fontes Phillips, who died in Santa Barbara July 16, 2016.

Rochelle graduated from San Lorenzo Valley High in 1984, where she was a cheerleader and later, homecoming queen.

Over the course of a 32-year career in licensing and accounting, she contributed to many local vineyards, including Byington Vineyard & Winery and Fontes & Phillips Wines, as well as her own business, Compliant.

Rochelle was a passionate runner, devoted mother, thoughtful animal caregiver, loving wife and fierce supporter of her beloved Panky wine.

She brought such joy, laughter and light to this world and was loved by everyone around her.

Rochelle will always be in our hearts, and we are blessed to have had her in our lives.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Fontes, and is survived by her husband of 14 years, Alan Phillips; 12-year-old daughter, Shelby; mother, Nell, and stepfather, Ken; siblings, Terry, Danyel, Amber and Leah; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A donation fund has been established on Generosity in Shelby Phillips’ name.

A public memorial is planned for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, from noon to 3 p.m. in Hans Christian Anderson Park, located in Solvang. RSVP here.