Rochelle Rose Joins Museum of Natural History as Legacy Giving Officer

Rochelle Rose has joined the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as development officer legacy giving. She succeeds Director Emeritus Karl Hutterer, who served as the Museum’s executive director for 10 years and later as Legacy Giving Officer.

Rose holds the designation of Certified Fund Raising Professional, a professional designation held by only 3 percent of development professionals internationally.

Previously, she worked as director of fund development and communications at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, and development director at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Rose has directed successful capital campaigns that established the new The Rehabilitation Institute, Sansum Diabetes Resource Center, Warkentin Field at San Marcos High School, and Girsh Park Fields Forever campaign.

Rose was named the Fundraising Professional of the Year by the Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Association of Fundraising Professionals. She serves on the boards of the Cecelia Fund, Coastal Housing Coalition, and Center for Successful Aging. She earned a degree in sociology and history at UCSB and attended UCLA School of Journalism.

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.