Rochelle Terry of Carpinteria, 1936-2015

Posted on March 15, 2015 | 12:15 p.m.

Source: Terry Family

Rochelle Terry, a 54-year resident of Carpinteria, California, passed away on March 2, 2015, surrounded by her loving family.

Rochelle was born December 10, 1936, in San Diego, California, to Mildred and Fritz Richter.

She leaves behind her husband, Tom Richards, with whom she spent the last 32 years enjoying backpacking trips, camping and traveling to several states. She and Tom made many trips to Oregon, where they camped all over the state with Tom’s family.

Tom never left Rochelle's side the entire year during her fight with pancreatic cancer.

Beginning in the 1970s, she started working in food services for the Carpinteria Unified School District. If you attended Canalino Elementry school, you may remember her as one of the “Lunch Ladies.” She retired in 1998 from the Goleta Union School Distrist as the manager of the central kitchen.

Rochelle also leaves behind her five children she raised in Carpinteria: Ron, Karen, Susie, Russell and Joe. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her wishes were to have her ashes spread high in the Sierra Nevada mountains, where she and Tom had backpacked.

A memorial for Rochelle is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2015, at The Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road​.