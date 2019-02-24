Rock Climber Seriously Injured in Fall on Cold Spring Trail in Montecito

A rock climber was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Sunday after suffering serious injuries in a fall in the hills above Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 4 p.m. following a report of a man who was hurt while climbing on the west fork of the Cold Spring Trail, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The climber, who was using ropes, fell 10-15 feet, Zaniboni said, and ended up about halfway down the rock face.

Rescuers were unable to reach him from the ground, so the county’s Copter 308 was called in and made a hoist rescue.

The 30-year-old victim was flown the the hospital with moderate to major injuries, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

