Rock-Net Repairs Means Lane Closures Along 101 Near Gaviota

Caltrans will perform repairs to the rock nets along northbound Highway 101 from one-half mile south to 1 mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The repairs will prevent large rocks from falling onto the highway.

As a result, the No. 2 (right) lane of northbound Highway 101 will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The No. 2 (right) lane of southbound Highway 101 is scheduled to be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday Nov. 10. No roadwork is scheduled on Fridays.

As a result of this project, the northbound Gaviota Roadside Rest Area will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, and may be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The contractor for this $80,000 project is Access Limited Construction of Oceano, CA. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 549-3318 or can visit its website at: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.