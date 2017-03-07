Rock Net Repairs to Cause Some Delays on 101

US HIGHWAY 101 ROCK NET REPAIR BEGINS THIS WEEK

Caltrans will perform repairs to the rock nets and barriers in various locations near Highway 101 from the Gaviota Beach State Park to just north of the Nojoqui Creek Bridge beginning Tuesday, March 7.

Motorists will encounter intermittent closures of the northbound No. 2 (right) lane of Highway 101 from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, while the southbound No. 2 (right) lane will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The project will relocate to State Route 154 between San Antonio Creek Road to just north of the San Lucas Creek Bridge on Monday, March 20.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in various locations, 8 a.m.-4 pm. Monday through Friday.

Expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes. Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this roadwork. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 568-0858 or visit the District 5 website at http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.