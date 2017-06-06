Rocker Bret Michaels Brings Star Power to Chumash Resort

Bret Michaels, best known for his role as lead singer of the glam metal band Poison, is coming to rock the house at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Michaels began playing guitar as a teenager. By his early 20s, he had formed a rock band called Paris.

With Michaels on vocals, Paris included drummer Rikki Rockett, bass player Bobby Dall, guitarist David Besselman and guitarist Matt Smith. In 1984, Paris moved to L.A. to seek fame on the Sunset Boulevard scene, and changed its name to Poison.

The band landed a record deal with Enigma Records, with whom the musicians produced their first album Look What the Cat Dragged In. Due to the release of the band’s music video for hit Talk Dirty to Me in 1987, the album went platinum.

Later came top Poison tracks such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Something to Believe In” and “Unskinny Bop.”

Michaels recorded his first solo album in 1998 titled A Letter from Death Row, which was the soundtrack to the same-titled movie he directed, wrote and starred in.

He went on to release albums Show Me Your Hits in 2000 and Ballads, Blues & Stories in 2001. Both albums featured classic Poison hits and Michael’s solo recordings.

In 2003, Michaels released an entirely new studio album, Songs of Life, which featured singles "Raine,” a song dedicated to his daughter, and "Bittersweet.”

From this album he recorded his first solo music video for the single "Raine” and later recorded videos for "Menace to Society" and 9/11 tribute "One More Day.”

Michaels’ popularity peaked during his three seasons on VH1’s reality TV series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. The show featured some 20 women competing weekly for Michaels’ love and affection, with the ultimate goal of becoming his girlfriend.

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is a 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.