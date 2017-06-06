Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Rocker Bret Michaels Brings Star Power to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | June 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Bret Michaels, best known for his role as lead singer of the glam metal band Poison, is coming to rock the house at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Bret Michaels Click to view larger
Bret Michaels (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)

Michaels began playing guitar as a teenager. By his early 20s, he had formed a rock band called Paris.

With Michaels on vocals, Paris included drummer Rikki Rockett, bass player Bobby Dall, guitarist David Besselman and guitarist Matt Smith. In 1984, Paris moved to L.A. to seek fame on the Sunset Boulevard scene, and changed its name to Poison.

The band landed a record deal with Enigma Records, with whom the musicians produced their first album Look What the Cat Dragged In. Due to the release of the band’s music video for hit Talk Dirty to Me in 1987, the album went platinum.

Later came top Poison tracks such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Something to Believe In” and “Unskinny Bop.”

Michaels recorded his first solo album in 1998 titled A Letter from Death Row, which was the soundtrack to the same-titled movie he directed, wrote and starred in.

He went on to release albums Show Me Your Hits in 2000 and Ballads, Blues & Stories in 2001. Both albums featured classic Poison hits and Michael’s solo recordings.

In 2003, Michaels released an entirely new studio album, Songs of Life, which featured singles "Raine,” a song dedicated to his daughter, and "Bittersweet.”

From this album he recorded his first solo music video for the single "Raine” and later recorded videos for "Menace to Society" and 9/11 tribute "One More Day.”

Michaels’ popularity peaked during his three seasons on VH1’s reality TV series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. The show featured some 20 women competing weekly for Michaels’ love and affection, with the ultimate goal of becoming his girlfriend.

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is a 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 