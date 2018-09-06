Rock the ’80s at Lompoc Family Dance Party

Tickets are on sale now for the Lompoc Recreation Division’s first Totally 80s Family Dance Party, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Tickets are $10 per adult, and $5 per child. The dance requires pre-registration; tickets are available online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

Refreshments are included with the registration fee. Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by Maria Vega Photography will be available starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets offline, contact Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100, or come by 125 W. Walnut Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.