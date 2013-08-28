Delta Rocket Soars Into Space from Vandenberg

[Scroll to the bottom to see video of the launch.]

With a rumble heard and felt throughout the Lompoc Valley and much of the North County, a rocket carrying a top-secret payload blasted off Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Delta IV-Heavy rocket soared into sparkling blue skies at 11:03 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 6 on the southern part of the sprawling base.

The rocket and its contrail were visible from Santa Barbara and from much of the Central Coast Region.

The United Launch Alliance rocket carried a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, and was the second of its kind to take off from Vandenberg, base officials said.

The first Delta IV-Heavy launched in January 2011.

Because the mission is classified, no other information was available, according to ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye.

In the aftermath of the launch, a small brush fire was reported in the area of the launch pad, according to emergency radio traffic.

The blaze reportedly had charred about a half acre, and was being fought by firefighters from Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County. A county water-dropping helicopter was called in to assist.

