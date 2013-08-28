Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Delta Rocket Soars Into Space from Vandenberg

Rocket carries top-secret payload for National Reconnaissance Office

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:51 a.m. | August 28, 2013 | 11:05 a.m.

Delta launch as seen from Santa Barbara. (Chris Rowland photo)

[Scroll to the bottom to see video of the launch.]

With a rumble heard and felt throughout the Lompoc Valley and much of the North County, a rocket carrying a top-secret payload blasted off Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Delta IV-Heavy rocket soared into sparkling blue skies at 11:03 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 6 on the southern part of the sprawling base. 

The rocket and its contrail were visible from Santa Barbara and from much of the Central Coast Region.

The United Launch Alliance rocket carried a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, and was the second of its kind to take off from Vandenberg, base officials said.

The first Delta IV-Heavy launched in January 2011.

Because the mission is classified, no other information was available, according to ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye.

In the aftermath of the launch, a small brush fire was reported in the area of the launch pad, according to emergency radio traffic.

The blaze reportedly had charred about a half acre, and was being fought by firefighters from Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County. A county water-dropping helicopter was called in to assist.

Check back for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Delta IV rocket carrying a top-secret payload soars into clear blue skies Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Pat Corkery / United Launch Alliance photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 