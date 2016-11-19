Rocky Bellman Channels Childhood Grief to Help Santa Barbara Youth

The world we live in this riddled with paradox. One moment it can seem cold and dark, and the next it can be filled with warmth and light.

In the same way, it seems that often some of the most compassionate and healing people in this world are those who have also experienced immense tragedy.

Ronald “Rocky” Bellman is just that, a man who has emerged from terrible grief and loss to become someone who emanates strength, morality and empathy for his community. Through his mentorship with Hospice of Santa Barbara’s I Have a Friend program, Bellman has taken the lessons from his life and is now positively transforming the lives of others who also have been affected by the loss of their loved ones.

Today, Bellman has a nice and peaceful home in Santa Barbara with his wife. He is mostly retired, but still works as a security guard at the mobile home park to stay active.

The mentor has a comfort that radiates from him, a certainty of fortitude. He’s a blue-collar man’s man, and yet there is gentleness to him that is unmistakable.

But Bellman’s disposition has been developed over the years, and one would not characterize his earlier years as charmed. He was born in 1943 to Rachel and Noel Bellman; his father was a civilian worker for the Navy, and his mother took care of him while his father worked.

The Bellman family was on its way to living a normal life until tragedy struck in 1946 when his mother passed away.

“She had really bad asthma, and we were sleeping in the same bed because I was 3 years old at the time ... and she was getting up to get something, some medicine probably, and she died right there,” Bellman recalled.

Although he was only a young child, the memories remain.

“We had an open casket and they wanted me to say my goodbyes and I got up and jumped right out the first floor window and took off running,” Bellman said.

And the hardship continued. Six years after his mother’s death, his father remarried, but Bellman’s relationship with his new stepmother was troublesome. At the age of 12, he moved out to work at a local café in exchange for room and board. He did not see much of his family and grew up primarily with the help of mentors and friends.

“I kept my grades up except for the one quarter when I had a crush on the assistant math teacher, but once I got that straightened out I came out of school with pretty good grades,” he laughed.

Once he turned 17, Bellman joined the Navy, traveled around the world, and then moved back to the United States to work a variety of skilled trade jobs. Eventually, he got married and had a pair of twins.

But yet again, his life was struck with another tragedy when his wife and children lost their lives in a disastrous car crash.

“It was raining and I was at work so my best friend was driving them, and a big 18-wheeler jack-knifed in front of the car and they hydroplaned into a ravine,” he said. “I lost my wife, kids and best friend that day.”

Bellman has since overcome most of his grief with emotional awareness.

“A lot of the grief I ignored, and it still has an effect,” he said. “But I think in the long run it has made me a better person because I know what it is; if I’m depressed I usually know why.”

Bellman was introduced to Hospice of Santa Barbara a few years ago and has since been a mentor in the I Have a Friend program, which connects generations to show how one can overcome grief and reclaim their life and happiness.

“I’ve been around death a lot and I know what people go through,” he said. “With this program I feel like I have been given a chance to repay a lot of the people who helped me.”

Bellman and his mentee, 18-year old Mike, recently completed the I Have a Friend program. Mike is now attending Santa Barbara City College.

Bellman and Mike both lost their mothers when they were young and were able to share a connection that is profoundly healing.

“I would try to see him once a week, three hours a week or maybe six hours every other week,” Bellman said. “If he had other things going on, I wouldn’t push it. We would do whatever he wanted, but once we got to talking, I just told him ‘you’ve got to start opening up, you need to express yourself but do it the right way.’

For Mike, this meant forgiving the world for taking his mother. But through his work with the I Have a Friend program with Bellman, he has found some relief and was finally able to visit her grave site, a task that seemed too disconcerting before.

Bellman believes that his mentor relationship has helped Mike shape his new perspective and even given him the strength to improve his relationship with regard to his sisters. Mike saw his sisters trying to fulfill the “mother role,” which was troubling to him. He was able to express himself to his sisters and helped them realize that any attempt to replace an irreplaceable member of the family is futile.

Although Bellman’s mentorship with Mike has officially ended through the I Have a Friend program because Mike has graduated from high school, their relationship still remains and they talk regularly.

Bellman is very proud of Mike’s personal growth and accomplishments, adding “I was more of a big brother to him. We have a great relationship. It’s gone on for five years now.”

Bellman also feels the relationship with Mike has helped him come to terms with some of his own unresolved grief from his losses. His only regret is that there were not similar grief and support programs for him when he was a child.

