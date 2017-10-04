Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Iconic ‘Rocky Horror Show’ Leaps Out of Box at Center Stage

Premium tickets include prop kits for audience participation

Rocky Horror Show cast members Marisol Miller-Wave, left, Alex Allen, Kelly Sparrman, Zachary Allen Thompson.
Rocky Horror Show cast members Marisol Miller-Wave, left, Alex Allen, Kelly Sparrman, Zachary Allen Thompson.  (Out of the Box Theatre Company)
Get ready to "do the time warp again" with the cult-classic musical The Rocky Horror Show, live and interactive at Center Stage Theater Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Tickets start at $15. For tickets, call the box office, 963-0408, or visit www.centerstagetheater.org/.

A satirical tribute to the science fiction and B-list horror movies of the 20th century, The Rocky Horror Show is about two naive lovers, Brad and Janet.

Seeking shelter from a thunderstorm in an old castle, they find themselves thrust into the laboratory of the cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank 'N' Furter and his motley crew.

Stripped of inhibitions — and their clothes — Brad and Janet embark on a wild journey of pleasure and self-discovery. Reality, fiction and camp collide in this mash-up of comics, rock and roll, and late-night horror flicks.

Full of frothy frivolity and scandalous sensations, this iconic rock n' roll musical features favorites like "Time Warp," "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," "Damn It Janet" and "Science Fiction/Double Feature.”

Prop kits, included with all premium seating tickets, make this a night of interactive fun.

The Rocky Horror Show stars Alex Allen as Frank ’N’ Furter; Dillon Yuhasz and Allison Lewis as clean-cut couple Brad and Janet; Zachary Allen Thompson as Riff Raff; Marisol Miller-Wave as Magenta; Kelly Sparrman as Columbia; Mitchell Lam Hau as Rocky; and Todd Tickner as Dr. Scott.

William Schneiderman plays undead rock and roller Eddie, Jenna Scanlon is Narrator, and Melissa Marino is Usherette. Rounding the company are Austin Escamilla, Meredith LeMert, Hunter Schwarz, Jenna Tico, Aren Vaughn and Samantha Winters.

The production features artistic direction by Samantha Eve, music direction by Sio Tepper, lighting and set design by Theodore Michael Dolas, and stage management by Katie Williams and Mandy Sabedra. Book, music and lyrics aare by Richard O'Brien.

The Rocky Horror Show is for mature audiences only as it contains adult language and sexual content.

Out of the Box Theatre Company is a nonprofit community theater group bringing professional-quality contemporary musicals to Santa Barbara.

Using local actors, musicians and designers, the company strives to present entertaining, edgy, and socially relevant shows that fall outside the common expectations of musical theater.

— Samantha Eve for Out of the Box Theatre.

 
