Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Rocky Uyesaka Named Phil Womble Award Winner for Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 14, 2016 | 3:01 p.m.

Rocky Uyesaka is not afraid to push herself in athletics and academics. The Dos Pueblos junior is a member of the school’s engineering academy and plays on the Chargers varsity girls soccer and beach volleyball teams.

Rocky Uyesaka carries a 4.7 GPA Click to view larger
Rocky Uyesaka carries a 4.7 GPA

On Monday, Uyesaka was recognized as DP’s winner of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Uyesaka has been getting down to business at DP from the first day she stepped on campus. She’s held the position of class secretary as a freshman, sophomore and now in her junior year.

She carries a 4.7 GPA while taking demanding classes in the engineering academy as well as rigorous courses in the International Baccalaureate Programs at SBCC and Alan Hancock College.

The National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation have recognized her for her achievement in the classroom. She is a lifetime member of the CSF.

Uyesaka was honored for her play in soccer this past season,  receiving All-Channel League first-team accolades.

“She has great leadership and commitment,” said DP soccer coach Hugh Hollis.

Uyesaka is also on the Chargers beach volleyball team. Beach coach Ruth McGolpin said she gives her all in practice and matches, is a smart player on the court and provides steady leadership.

Ehren Hug, DP’s boys volleyball coach and an English teacher, said Uyesaka is the athlete that makes her teammates better and is a hard worker in the classroom.

He described her “as a salt-of-the-earth kid.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

