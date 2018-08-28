Rod Lathim Elected President of Marjorie Luke Theatre Board

Rod Lathim has been elected to serve as the board president for the Marjorie Luke Theatre, joining other officers Gerrie Fausett, vice president; Rosemary Schmoller, treasurer; and Dawn Ziemer, secretary

Board members elected this year include Liz Butcher, a retired Montecito Union Elementary School teacher; and Kimberly Hoj, coordinator for Visual and Performing Arts for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Continuing board members include Laura Battle, Lito Garcia, Dylan Johnson (past president), and Pam McLendon.

Lathim was one of the visionaries for The Luke. He served as development director and project manager for the theater’s renovation.

Lathim has a 31-year track record as a pioneer in theater, both locally and nationally. He founded and served as artistic director

of the award-winning Access Theatre for 18 years, touring the country with original productions.

He has served on the boards of Center Stage Theater, The Lobero Theatre, and Boxtales Theatre Company, as well as national organizations including the National Association for Theatre and Accessibility and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Access Program.

Lathim is integrally involved in development and creating community partnerships for The Luke. He helmed the creation of the Luke Theatre Rent Subsidy Program and Sustainability Fund.

He was responsible for securing key donors including Anthony Edwards and bringing Santa Barbara Junior High School Alum back to The Luke for special events including GLEE at The Luke.

“I am delighted to serve as board president to lead the Marjorie Luke Theatre into the future and firmly establish financial and program success,” said Lathim.

“My goals include building our sustainability fund, growing our donor base, creating exciting benefit events for The Luke with high profile artists, and building upon the strong 15-year track record The Luke has as the people’s theatre.”

The mission of the Santa Barbara Community Youth Performing Arts Center (The Marjorie Luke Theatre), is to establish and maintain an exceptional educational performing arts facility in partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

To get involved with The Luke Theatre as a donor or volunteer, contact Rick Villa, general manager, [email protected] or call 805-884-4087 ext. 1. To request a private tour of the theater to learn about its history, legacy and future, visit www.luketheatre.org.

— Rick Villa for Marjorie Luke Theatre.