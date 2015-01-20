Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Rod Lathim Play ‘Unfinished Business’ Rebirths at Lobero Theatre

By Nancy Shobe | January 20, 2015 | 3:04 p.m.

Death. The topic can turn the liveliest of party chit-chat into a dull lull. Bring in the topic of afterlife and the quiet lull often turns into glazed stares.

Rod Lathim, award-winning theatrical director, producer, writer, artist and social activist, isn’t afraid of the challenge of speaking about death, or even about presenting it. In fact, taboo topics are what Lathim seems to tackle best. He has made a career of turning social awkwardness into performance art — art that confronts the status quo; art that leaves people questioning their own beliefs.

Lathim tackles death in a big way in his play Unfinished Business that opens at the Lobero Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 22 and runs for five performances through Sunday, Jan. 25. By masterfully integrating the very essences of drama — with an emphasis on humor — Lathim tells the story of his mother’s death seven years ago and the mystical experiences he experienced as his mother transitioned to the next realm.

The play, now in its third “reincarnation,” previously ran in 2012 and 2013 to sold-out audiences. This time the story of the death of Lathim’s mom and the spirits that attend her death is told in two acts on three different levels — the physical plane and two parallel planes.

“Even for those who have already seen it, the new version of Unfinished Business is so expanded and different that it will be a whole new experience,” Lathim said. “The structure of the play has changed substantially and is now akin to a three-layered cake. It starts in the physical world and then goes into different perspectives from two higher planes of reality. I revised the play because, intuitively, I knew it was time to dig deeper into my characters and to be bolder. I held back on my original version because of its autobiographical nature.

“It was awkward, initially, for me to expose my gift for seeing ‘the other world.’ Since Unfinished Business’ last production, I have gained the courage and the confidence to tell my story in much greater depth, with greater insight.”

Perhaps it was Lathim’s time at Arthur Findlay College in Essex in the United Kingdom that gave him the final boost of confidence he needed to bring the audience his entire experience and not just a slice of it. According to its website, Findlay is “a residential centre where students can study Spiritualist philosophy and religious practice, Spiritualist healing and awareness, spiritual and psychic unfolding and kindred disciplines.”

“Findlay actually helped me hone my gift of seeing the spiritual world and be able to understand it better. My time there enabled me to put better parameters around the messages that were coming in to me,” Lathim said. “I guess in a way it also helped me gain courage to share the complete experience of Mom’s death.

“The truth is that we all need to be more courageous in talking about death, end-of-life issues and what comes next. It is the only way we will be fully able to embrace the sacredness and sanctity of life and, when our time comes, to be able to depart in more peace. It’s the best gift we can give to ourselves and our loved ones.”

In order to expand the story, Lathim added six additional characters and even heavier doses of humor. The cast includes many professional local favorites, including Brian Harwell, Jenna Scanlon, Marion Freitag, Katie Thatcher, Solomon Ndung’u, Laurel Lyle, Leslie Gangl Howe, Jay Carlander, Cali Rae Turner, Luke Mullen, Laura Mancuso and Dillon Yuhasz. Designer Patricia Frank has created new scenery and lighting, new sound design has been added by acclaimed composer/designer Michael Mortilla and Lisa Lange is designing costumes.

The format of the show is also different in that the entire audience will sit on stage of the Lobero in an intimate, U-shaped formation around the central stage.

Lathim has long been noted for affecting social change through art. In 2012, he received the Leadership in the Arts Award by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Arts Commission for significant contributions to the arts and culture of Santa Barbara County. He has also been recognized for his award-winning international tour of Storm Reading featuring Neil Marcus. Storm Reading was a pioneer in the accessible theater movement.

At Thursday's evening show, Unfinished Business will offer wheelchair accessibility onstage, a special assistive listening “T coil” system, and audio description for patrons who are blind or partially sighted.

Tickets may be purchased for $29 on the Lobero Theatre’s website by clicking here or through the Lobero ticket office at 805.963.0761. The Lobero Theatre is located at 33. E. Canon Perdido St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Nancy Shobe is a Noozhawk contributing writer. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or follow her on Twitter: @shobebiz. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

