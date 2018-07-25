Does Your Rodeo Buckaroo Have What It Takes to be Noozhawk’s Mutton Bustin’ Rider?

The Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo opens Aug. 2 but one lucky little buckaroo can get the ride of his — or her — life during the Aug. 5 Mutton Bustin’ event, courtesy of Noozhawk.

Mutton bustin’ is a perennial crowd favorite at rodeos — and one of the most entertaining events. Children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the rodeo arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp. Spoiler alert: The sheep nearly always win.

On Tuesday, we’ll draw the name of the rider who will represent Noozhawk in the event at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Kids who wish to compete as the Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled — can click here to enter our drawing. Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2018, and weigh no more than 60 pounds.

The Noozhawk rider — and his or her family — will receive rodeo tickets to the Sunday performance. The rodeo awards prizes for the longest ride, as well as the best dressed.

This year’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo opens Aug. 2 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with the always popular Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

Rodeo general admission tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children under 11 for the Aug. 2 PBR event; $25 for adult and $15 for children for the evening PRCA performances on Aug. 3 and 4; and $15 for adults and $10 for children for the 2 p.m. PRCA rodeo on Aug. 5. Tickets are available from the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office beginning Sunday.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

