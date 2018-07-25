Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Does Your Rodeo Buckaroo Have What It Takes to be Noozhawk’s Mutton Bustin’ Rider?

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 25, 2018 | 3:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo opens Aug. 2 but one lucky little buckaroo can get the ride of his — or her — life during the Aug. 5 Mutton Bustin’ event, courtesy of Noozhawk.

Mutton bustin’ is a perennial crowd favorite at rodeos — and one of the most entertaining events. Children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the rodeo arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp. Spoiler alert: The sheep nearly always win.

On Tuesday, we’ll draw the name of the rider who will represent Noozhawk in the event at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Kids who wish to compete as the Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled — can click here to enter our drawing. Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2018, and weigh no more than 60 pounds.

The Noozhawk rider — and his or her family — will receive rodeo tickets to the Sunday performance. The rodeo awards prizes for the longest ride, as well as the best dressed.

This year’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo opens Aug. 2 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with the always popular Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

Rodeo general admission tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children under 11 for the Aug. 2 PBR event; $25 for adult and $15 for children for the evening PRCA performances on Aug. 3 and 4; and $15 for adults and $10 for children for the 2 p.m. PRCA rodeo on Aug. 5. Tickets are available from the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office beginning Sunday.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 