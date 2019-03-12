Rodney Boone’s Solid Outing Helps UCSB Win 10th Straight

Baseball

The No. 25 UC Santa Barbara baseball team was the first on the board in Tuesday's meeting against Nevada (8-6 overall) and never looked back securing a 2-1 win thanks to a great performance from freshman left-handed pitcher Rodney Boone.

With the win, UCSB (12-2 overall) has now won 10-straight matches, the most in program history since 1990. If the Gauchos can sweep their upcoming opponent Cal Baptist University this weekend then it will have the new record for most consecutive victories in a single season.

Not looking too far ahead, however, the Gauchos took care of business today in large part behind the arm of the southpaw Boone who tossed 7.1 innings allowing just four hits, no runs while walking one batter and striking out eight.

As a team, UCSB's pen struck out 11 batters marking the 11th time this season that it has recorded double-digit K's in a single outing.

Conversely, while the Gauchos did not bat particularly well on offense this evening, their seven hits were enough to get the job done. The seven hits end UCSB's previous streak of consecutive games with double-digit hits.

In the first inning, junior catcher Eric Yang went to work. Coming into the game with a team-high .457 batting average, Yang continued his hot streak with a base hit to center field to kick off the outing.

After two outs, Yang stole second base and, with Thomas Rowan up to bat, the senior laid a single down the left field line scoring Yang and giving the Gauchos a 1-0 lead.

From there, UCSB struggled over the latter innings, but in the fifth managed to strike again. After a single from Tevin Mitchell and a stolen base, Yang came up to the plate. The junior proceeded to rake a single to right field, scoring Mitchell and putting the Gauchos up 2-0. Yang finished the day 2-3 with the one RBI. He was the only UCSB athlete to have multiple hits today.

UCSB would go onto to have just two more hits in the final four innings leading to no more runs but luckily Boone was holding up strong. After allowing two hits in the second inning, Boone would allow just two over his final five and 1/3 with the final single he allowed being his last pitch of the ball game.

Freshman Michael McGreevy, who picked up two saves this past weekend, came into the game looking to pick up the third save of his season. After retiring the last two batters in the eighth, McGreevy came back out in the ninth striking out the first two batters.

The next batter would come in for Nevada and on the first pitch drove a ball deep down right field for a single blast to bring Nevada within one run. McGreevy put the game to rest with the next batter, however, striking him out.

UCSB's next match is the beginning of a three-game stretch against Cal Baptist University starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 12 at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.