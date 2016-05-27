Rodney ‘Brooke’ Crumley of Montecito, 1948-2016

Posted on May 27, 2016 | 1:40 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Rodney “Brooke” Crumley of Montecito passed away May 24, 2016.

Born Nov. 25, 1948, he was 67 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2016, at Butterfly Beach.