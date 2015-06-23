Rodney Durham Joins Family Service Agency Board

Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome their newest board member, Rodney Durham.

Durham has been a resident of Santa Barbara for 47 years, and since his retirement in 2005, he has served numerous Santa Barbara nonprofit agencies. He was a reader for Learning Ally, a classroom volunteer at Monte Vista School, supported Mock Job Interviews for Partners in Education, and has been a mentor for the past seven years in Hospice of Santa Barbara’s I Have a Friend Program. In addition, while his children attended Monte Vista Elementary School, he served on its Site Council.

Durham holds a bachelor of science degree in physics from California State University-Fresno and a master of arts degree in physics from UCSB.

After arriving in Santa Barbara, he was employed at Raytheon for four years before leaving to complete his master’s degree. In 1973, he joined Infrared Industries, where he held the positions of project engineer, Engineering Department manager and general manager of the Instruments Division, before the company relocated to Florida.

In 1983, he accepted a position at the Santa Barbara Research Center, where he managed teams that developed and delivered space-based remote sensing instruments to NASA, which are still used today in global observations of the Earth’s atmosphere, land, biosphere and oceans. He retired as program director at the end of 2005.

Durham and his wife, Mary Beth, met and married in Santa Barbara and raised four children here. He lost his wife and youngest son, Zachary, in a car accident 12 years ago. He has three adult children, Rebecca, Matthew and Benjamin, and three grandchildren.

Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services. Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, please visit fsacares.org or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for Family Service Agency.