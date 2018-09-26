Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 12:07 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
Soccer

Rodney Michael Delivers Again for UCSB in 2-1 Victory Over Gonzaga

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | September 25, 2018 | 11:08 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team improved to 5-0 at home this season and followed up its big win over UCLA with a 2-1 victory over Gonzaga on Tuesday night at Harder Stadium.

The Gauchos improve to 6-3, matching last season's win total with eight regular season games left to play. Gonzaga, meanwhile, falls to 2-6-2.

Fresh off his second career Big West Offensive Player of the Week honors, sophomore forward Rodney Michael continued his stellar play as of late with a goal and an assist in the first half to help UCSB take command of the match early with a 2-0 lead.

In the 27th minute, Axel Mendez sent a deep ball over the top to Michael, who raced into the box poised to score before the Gonzaga keeper came off his line and collided with him. The goalkeeper was booked with a yellow card on the play and Michael earned a penalty kick. He sent the spot kick into the back of the net with ease to give UCSB a 1-0 lead.

The Gauchos tacked on another just moments later, in the 32nd minute, after an Ignacio Tellechea corner kick landed at the feet of Michael in the box. He tapped it to Faouzi Taieb, who directed it into the net for his third of the year.   

Santa Barbara dominated possession throughout the first half, only allowing an occasional counter to the Bulldogs, although they never threatened.

In the second half, Gonzaga managed to break through after its star forward Demitrius Kigeya scrambled away from the UCSB defense along the top of the box and sent a left-footed rocket into the corner of the goal.

With just minutes left to play, the Gauchos held on for the convincing win.

UCSB outshot Gonzaga 16-9 and held an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks. Tellechea finished with a game-high four shots while Migel Gomez and Michael added three apiece.

The Gauchos travel north this Sunday, Sept. 30 to kick-off the Blue-Green Rivalry at Cal Poly at 7 p.m. The game will not count in the Big West standings.

