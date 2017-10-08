Rodney Michael’s 83rd-Minute Goal Gives UCSB a 1-1 Draw at UC Irvine

Soccer

IRVINE – Freshman Rodney Michael scored his fifth goal of the season late in the second half and the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team came away with a 1-1 draw at UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Entering the game on a five-match winning streak, the Gauchos fell behind early after giving up a penalty kick in the first half. The Anteaters drew a foul on the right wing to allow the penalty, and Mario Ortiz converted the attempt in the 28th minute.

With regulation winding down, UCSB looked Michael to tally the equalizer. Junior forward Jonah Adomakoh played the ball down the right side of the pitch and connected with Michael who knocked it into the net in the 83rd minute.

UC Irvine outshot the Gauchos 6-2 in the first overtime period while UCSB tallied the lone shot in the second overtime, but neither team could score a golden goal.

Overall, the Anteaters outshot the Gauchos 22-20, including nine shots on goal compared to just three for UCSB. Keeper Alan Carrillo came away with eight saves to keep the Gauchos in the game. Noah Billingsley led all players with six shots while Sahid Conteh finished with four and Michael notched three.

UCSB (5-4-3, 3-0-1 Big West) wraps up South Division play with an unbeaten record and extends its unbeaten streak to six. The Gauchos begin play against the North Division and conclude its three-game road trip against UC Davis this Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 4:00 p.m.