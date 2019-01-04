Pixel Tracker

Rodolfo Navarro Rodriguez Named Coach of Alta California Sol Soccer Team

First-year pro development team is based in Santa Barbara

By Alta California Sol Soccer Team | January 4, 2019 | 6:48 p.m.

The new Alta California Sol men's pro development soccer team has named Rodolfo Navarro Rodriguez as its coach, the team announced on Friday.

Based in Santa Barbara, Alta California Sol is a first-year team in the United Premier Soccer League. The team aims to develop players for the professional level. Its inaugural season is this spring.

The team will conduct player tryouts on Jan. 8-9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at SBCC's La Playa Stadium. For more information and to register please visit www.altacalsol.com

Navarro Rodriguez played professional soccer in the Mexican First Division League for 13 years. He played for Atlas, Tecos, Celaya, León and the Tigers. He was nominated for Rookie of the Year in 1994.

He was selected for Mexico's Olympic Team in 1996, but was unable to participate due to an injury.

After retiring as a player, Navarro moved into coaching. He achieved two runners-up finishes in the Liga de Ascenso with Veracruz and León teams. Prior to coming to Alta California Sol, Navarro worked as a sports coordinator for teams such as Atlas, León and FBC Barcelona in Mexico.

“The hiring of Coach Navarro marks an exciting day for our club,” said d’Alary Dalton, President and Co-Founder of Alta California Sol. “We are thrilled to have him on our team and we look forward to the  positive influence that he will have on our soccer community.”

Said Daniel Torres, Director of Soccer Operations for Alta Californa Sol: "Coach Navarro has a very unique player-first approach that is difficult to find. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and wisdom that our players will take advantage of.”

Navarro played for some outstanding coaches in Mexico.

“In my career as a player, I had the good fortune to be led by one of the best coaches in the world, Marcelo Bielsa," he said in a statement. "During my two years with him, I learned many great things. Later I was able to work with other successful coaches such as Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Rubén Omar Romano, Miguel Ángel López, Javier Aguirre and others.”

Alta California Sol will announce its spring season schedule of games soon," said Torres. 

The team is eligible to compete in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

