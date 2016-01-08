Rodriguez, Defense Carry Carpinteria to 11-3 Win

Brenda Rodriguez was a force inside for the Carpinteria High girls water polo team, pouring in seven goals and drawing three ejections in an 11-3 win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
The Warriors’ defense dominated the Rangers, holding them without a goal for three periods. Goalie Nicole Poulos finished the game with 11 saves.
Senior Bekah Razo added two goals and sophomores Kalen Sabean and Lili Castillo each scored once for Carpinteria.
