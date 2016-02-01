Rodriguez Powers Carpinteria Past Cate

Water Polo

Carpinteria completed a girl season sweep of cross-town rival Cate on Monday by a score of 12-3 in a Tri-Valley League girls water polo match.

Senior standout Brenda Rodriguez scored four goals and drew four ejections out of the two-meter position while adding nine steals on defense.

Kimmy Methmann's strong outside shooting produced four goals, with Crystal Landeros adding two goals Bekah Razo, and freshman Jessica Cruz one goal each.

Tilly Bates led the Rams with two goals.

Carpinteria next faces defending CIF champion Foothill Tech on Wednesday in Ventura.

