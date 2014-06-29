Rods & Roses Revs Up Carpinteria with Over 100 Classic Cars ... and a Huey Helicopter

Rods & Roses celebrated its 17th year Saturday in downtown Carpinteria. More than 100 classic pre-1982 hot rods, classic cars, antique tractors and a Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter were on display for thousands of spectators who strolled along Linden Avenue.
Organizers of Rods & Roses estimated that the event attracted more than 10,000 people. Youth groups, including students from Carpinteria High School, sold bouquets of roses and mixed flowers. The event benefited Carpinteria Cares for Youth, local service groups and youth organizations.
The Carpinteria Independence Day Parade followed the afternoon car display Saturday afternoon.
Click here for more information about Rods & Roses.
— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.