Rods & Roses Revs Up Carpinteria with Over 100 Classic Cars ... and a Huey Helicopter

Benefit for Carpinteria Cares for Youth draws thousands of spectators to downtown Linden Avenue for 17th year

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 29, 2014 | 6:05 p.m.

Rods & Roses celebrated its 17th year Saturday in downtown Carpinteria. More than 100 classic pre-1982 hot rods, classic cars, antique tractors and a Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter were on display for thousands of spectators who strolled along Linden Avenue.

Organizers of Rods & Roses estimated that the event attracted more than 10,000 people. Youth groups, including students from Carpinteria High School, sold bouquets of roses and mixed flowers. The event benefited Carpinteria Cares for Youth, local service groups and youth organizations.

The Carpinteria Independence Day Parade followed the afternoon car display Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of spectators browsed among more than 100 hot rods, classic cars and antique tractors. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
No car show is complete without a classic Ford Mustang. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
