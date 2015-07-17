Roger Maltby of Santa Maria, 1924-2015

Posted on July 17, 2015 | 11:17 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Roger C. Maltby, 91, of Santa Maria passed away on July 14, 2015, at home surrounded by his children.

Roger was born Jan. 28, 1924, in San Bernardino, Calif., and raised in Big Bear, Calif., where he graduated from Big Bear High School. He briefly attended L.I.F.E. Bible College in Los Angeles until he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in World War II.

After his Army discharge, he met his beloved wife, Janice, and they married July 20, 1947.

Roger was a very family-oriented man and very involved in his church. He was active as an usher, Sunday school teacher and was church treasurer for years.

He worked in the window and floor covering industry for more than 55 years, starting by installing hardwood floors and ending his career as a contract salesman.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved camping. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Santa Maria Valley Sportsmans Association, mentoring and encouraging men throughout his life. He was also a skilled handyman who never said no to anyone who needed his help.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Janice L. Maltby, in 2014. He is survived by his children, David Maltby (Tina) of Santa Maria, Christine Methvin (George) of Sacramento and Nancy Lanier (Tom) of Santa Maria; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20 at Santa Maria District Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger’s name to New Tribes Missions, 1000 E. First Street, Sanford, FL 32771-1487 to benefit his missionary grandson, Tim Lanier, or at www.ntm.org/tim_lanier.

