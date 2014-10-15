Roger Roberts Joins Board of Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

Roger Roberts has joined the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center board.

Roberts has more than 20 years of executive management experience in medical device, biopharmaceuticals and electronics manufacturing. He brings a broad base of experience having served as an entrepreneur, operations executive and general manager for national and international companies.

Roberts is currently the director of manufacturing for Medtronic in Goleta. Medtronic is global leader in medical device manufacturing, and the Goleta facility specializes in manufacturing medical devices that treat congenital and acquired hydrocephalus including traumatic brain injury.

Roberts has served as a board member of Orange County Adult Achievement Center for the last six years. OCAAC is the largest rehabilitation center in Southern California serving autistic and developmentally disabled adults.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and has served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

— Michelle Belko is the development director for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.