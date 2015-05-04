Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:22 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Roger Roberts Joins Devereux California Advisory Board

By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | May 4, 2015 | 5:19 p.m.

The Devereux California Advisory Board recently added a new member with a high-tech and big-business background.

Roger Roberts
Roger Roberts has more than 20 years of executive management experience in medical device, bio pharm and electronics manufacturing. He brings a broad base of experience having served as an entrepreneur, operations executive and general manager for national and international companies.

Roberts is currently the director of manufacturing for Medtronic in Goleta. Medtronic is a global leader in medical device manufacturing. The Goleta facility specializes in manufacturing medical devices that treat congenital and acquired hydrocephalus including traumatic brain injury.

He has served as a board member of the Orange County Adult Achievement Center for the last six years. OCAAC is the largest rehabilitation center in Southern California serving autistic and developmentally disabled adults.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and has served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

We welcome Roberts to our board and look forward to an active service with great experience in board work.

Established by Helena Devereux in 1912 in Pennsylvania and in 1945 in Santa Barbara, Devereux provides services to thousands of individuals with a wide range of disabilities, from mental retardation and neurological disorders, including autism, to emotional behavioral disorders and mental health issues.

Devereux California provides adult residential and day programs on its Santa Barbara campus, and Independent and Supported Living Services for adults in the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc, serving a total of 80 individuals with developmental disabilities.

As the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care in the country, Devereux operates 15 centers in 11 states, with approximately 6,000 staff serving 15,000 individuals in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Devereux California is celebrating 70 years in California this year!

— Cassi Noel represents Devereux California.

