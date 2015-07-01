Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm Names New Partners, Associate Attorney

Advice

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that Braden Leck and Daniel David have become partners of the firm and Bradley Hollister has become an associate attorney at the firm.

Leck earned his law degree from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law after graduating with Honors from UC Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining the firm last year, Leck was a partner of the Santa Barbara firm of Seed Mackall LLP. He began his legal career in Los Angeles at the international firm of Latham & Watkins. Leck’s legal practice is focused on real estate and business transactions, estate planning and trust administration.

David earned his law degree from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall) after graduating with High Honors, and receiving a master of science degree in environmental science from the University of Virginia.

Prior to joining the firm, David was Of Counsel with the Santa Barbara firm of Price, Postel & Parma LLP. He began his legal career in Los Angeles at the international firm of Loeb and Loeb. His legal practice is focused on advanced estate and gift tax planning, wealth preservation, trust and estate administration, business formations, business succession planning and business transactions.

Hollister recently earned his law degree from the Santa Barbara College of the Law while working as a full-time paralegal at the firm.

Hollister graduated from Kaplan University after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps infantry, earning the Navy Achievement Medal with “V” for Combat Valor during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His legal practice is focused on business, real estate, estate planning and general legal matters.

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP is located at 427 E. Carrillo St. For more information, call 805.963.9721 or click here.