Roland Richard ‘Rollie’​ Jurgens of Santa Barbara, 1939-2017

Posted on September 12, 2017 | 11:58 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Roland “Rollie” Jurgens, 78, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on September 4, 2017, in his home.

Rollie was born on May 17, 1939, in Sidney, Nebraska. His parents, Edith and Carl Jurgens had a wheat farm in Lodgepole, Nebraska, where he was raised with his two sisters, Phyllis and Barbara. He graduated from Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska, in 1961 with a degree in Sociology and Education.

He taught math and coached football, baseball and basketball for two years at Papillion High School in Papillion, Nebraska. During that time, he married his sweetheart, Carmela Olsen. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in June 2017.

Following a move to California in 1963, Rollie began furthering his education. He went on to graduate from San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in 1964. He started working for The Haider Mortuary in Santa Barbara, California, that same year. Rollie and Carmela welcomed their daughter, Sheri, in 1968.

Rollie was proud to have chosen a career helping residents and families in Santa Barbara County. He enjoyed a long career, retiring as managing partner of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in 2001.

Many who knew Rollie described him as a very caring, classy and compassionate person with a great sense of humor. He loved the great outdoors, traveling, fishing in Alaska and football. He was also known to his friends and family as a “Husker,” a lifelong fan of the University of Nebraska football team. Memories of travel adventures with his family are held in pictures around their home.

Rollie is survived by his wife, Carmela, and their daughter, Sheri Martin, and her husband, Scott, of Solvang, California. He also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Namuth of Lodgepole, Nebraska, and numerous extended family members and friends.

The love, laughter and kindness Rollie exuded to the people around him will be sincerely missed.

A graveside service was held September 12, 2017, at Santa Barbara Cemetery with a Celebration of Life afterward at Stow Grove Park in Goleta, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

