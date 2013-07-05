Roland Rotz Takes the Helm of Rotary Club of Carpinteria

With more than 50 guests and club members present, the Rotary Club of Carpinteria celebrated the “step down” of outgoing president Andy Bailard and welcomed its 41st club president, Roland Rotz, at a buffet dinner held Tuesday at the Lions Community Building on Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

Honored guests included the club’s chartering past president, Dr. Bill Carty, and his wife, Daphne.

Club members Craig Murray and Harry Harper were named Paul Harris Fellows at the event.

Other awards for the club included several Avenues of Service awards given by Rotary District 5240, featuring “The Best Medium Club,” “The Silver Club of Distinction” and the coveted “Peace Though Service” award given by the president of Rotary International, Sakujo Tanada.

Rotz’s first meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Lions Community Building in Carpinteria.

Those who wish to attend may call 805.886.6463.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.