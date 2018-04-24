Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:06 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
2018 Salute to Nurses: A Noozhawk Partnership with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Travel Nursing Offers a Profession On the Go

Travel nursing Click to view larger
One benefit of travel nursing is having the freedom to choose where to live and work. (Green Shoot Media photo)
By Green Shoot Media | April 24, 2018 | 5:46 p.m.

Thanks to technology, the nursing profession is more mobile than ever before. Trained nurses can take their services to patients across the country without being affiliated with a specific health care organization.

This flexibility allows traveling nurses to make their own hours and take on the jobs they want, as long as the demand for their services is strong.

Traveling nurses can play vital roles in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and various other care facilities. They are generally employed for short- or long-term assignments, many of which start around the 12-week mark.

Travel Nurse Requirements

Here are some typical requirements for a travel nurse, according to various descriptions researched from the career services job board Indeed.com.

» Graduate from an accredited school of nursing, BSN preferred

» Minimum of two years specialty experience, such as medical surgical or pediatrics

» Current state licensure or compact license

» BCLS required

» ACLS preferred

» Other credentials may be required by client facility

Filling a Critical Gap

Travel nurses make it possible for health care organizations to complement their staff by hiring support staff during peak times.

This workflow fluidity helps hospitals and urgent care centers have someone on call for emergency situations or when full-time staffing cuts are expected.

Travel Nursing Perks

The major benefit of travel nursing is the freedom to choose where you live and work. Travel nurses often move locations a few times per year, allowing them to build new relationships and check out different parts of the country.

Pay for travel nurses is competitive, and the health care industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the career world.

If traveling while building your career is an attractive proposition for you, travel nursing may be the job for you. Check with your local university or community college to see how to get started in the profession.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 