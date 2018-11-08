Roll Up Your Sleeves And Help Put in Native Plants at Arroyo Burro Open Space

Community members are invited to join the Santa Barbara Creeks Division for a planting event at the Arroyo Burro Open Space, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 17; meet at the entrance to the park at the end of Alan Road.

Participants will help install native plants at the recently completed creek restoration site. Gloves and tools will be provided. Please wear sturdy shoes and sun protection.

The restoration project will improve creek water quality and habitat conditions through the creation of floodplain habitat, removal of non-native vegetation, and stabilization of eroding creek banks.

Locally sourced native plants will be installed to re-vegetate disturbed areas and improve habitat diversity along this portion of Arroyo Burro.



For more information, or to RSVP, contact Erin Markey, [email protected] or 805-560-7549.

— Jennifer Hollywood for city of Santa Barbara.