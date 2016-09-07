Rolland John ‘Joe’ Wullbrandt of Carpinteria, 1919-2016

Posted on September 7, 2016 | 3:11 p.m.

Source: Englert Family

Rolland John “Joe”​ Wullbrandt of Carpinteria, California, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2016, at Alexander Court Memory Care Center in Santa Barbara, California. He was 96 years old, and he died with his wife of 73 years, Emily, at his side.

Joe’s journey began November 22, 1919, in Genoa, Nebraska, where he was born to Edith and Herbert Wullbrandt. The family moved to Carpinteria in 1925. Joe attended Carpinteria schools and Cal Poly prior to enlisting in the Navy and serving in the South Pacific. He proudly served the country he loved from 1943 to 1945.

After serving in World War II, Joe returned to Carpinteria and married Emily Shepard. In 1947, he welcomed into the world, the biggest joy of his life — his daughter, Jill. Through his daughter, his legacy and memories transcends four generations.

Joe’s legacy is his family he loved. He is survived and forever remembered by his wife, Emily; daughter Jill (Wullbrandt) Englert and her husband, Kent; his loving granddaughters, Kim and Mandy, and their husbands, Jim and Lane, respectively; and especially his three great-grandchildren, Ben, Blake and Will.

His journey was made without desire for recognition or awards, of which he has had his share. His heart was dedicated to God, country, family and Carpinteria. Joe was a 32nd Degree Mason, a Life member of Lions, a Navy veteran, a strong Carpinteria supporter and one of the initial surfers at Rincon.

Joe was blessed in that he loved his work at the Blacksmith and Welding shop, which he purchased in 1947. Every day was like being on vacation, he would say.

Please join the family as we celebrate Joe’s incredible life at 10 a.m. September 13, 2016, at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane. A reception will be held shortly after at Lions Park, 6197 Casitas Pass Road.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carpinteria Lions Club, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara or the Carpinteria High School Boosters.