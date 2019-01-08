Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 8 , 2019, 7:12 pm | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Brawlin’ Betties Roller Derby Team Tracking New Recruits

By Kimberly Quinn for Mission City Roller Derby | January 8, 2019 | 3:36 p.m.

It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. In Santa Barbara, some prefer roller skates. Santa Barbara’s roller derby team, the Brawlin’ Betties, is preparing to kick off its 11th season with a recruitment night, 6 p.m. Jan. 15, at Dave’s Dogs, 149 S. Turnpike Road.

Women’s flat track roller derby has a long heritage. Baby boomers might remember televised roller derby from the 1950s and ’60s or even the theatrical 1989 television series RollerGames. Modern roller derby got a fresh start in the early 2000s in Texas.

The Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association, of which Mission City Roller Derby is a member, has 430 leagues around the world.

Flat track roller derby is a contact sport played on an oval track. A game consists of two 30-minute periods. Each period is split into two-minute jams, played by five skaters from each team.

A jammer from each team will try to break through a pack of blockers from the opposing team, complete a lap, and break through the pack again in order to score points. Skaters are also identified using a derby name, often puns on pop culture, roller derby, and their personal interests.

The culture of flat track derby is often unlike other amateur sports. Most often, new skaters begin with no knowledge of roller skating or the sport itself. The Brawlin’ Betties Nugget Program is designed to teach derby skaters starting at the basics.

Lady Faga, current team president, has been playing roller derby for about eight years. He coaches the Betties as well as the Nuggets.

“Derby is the hardest and best thing I've ever done,” he said. “I didn't know that I was athletic until I found derby. I didn't know that I could like sports until I found derby. We start people at all levels and help them reach their skating potential.

Betties Nugget Kimikaze is no exception. Kimikaze started the Nugget program last January at age 38 and “very, very out of shape,” she said. She hadn’t been on roller skates since the early 1990s.

“It’s certainly one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done. But I’ve been encouraged, high-fived, hugged, and cheered on every step of the way. No matter how hard it’s going to be, I always look forward to going to practice,” she said.

Roller derby also requires referees on skates and non-skating officials who fill essential roles such as time keeping, score keeping, and penalty tracking. Referee Quad, Shock, and Barrel is part of MCRD’s Derby Justice League and a veteran member going into her ninth season.

“Our team is very passionate about this league,” she said. “Being on the officials team, it’s been really nice to see everyone so supportive of each other and making sure that new people feel comfortable and welcome, while at the same time, pushing each other to improve their skills and meet personal goals.”

While the Brawlin’ Betties are an amateur sports team, they’re also a tightknit, diverse community. Coach Semper Fatale characterizes the spirit of the team as positivity and grit.

“The benefit of derby is really the community. I know I can count on any single one of my league mates if I ever needed something,” she said. “But it's also a way for me to get some kind of exercise.

“Working full time and then going home to my real job of being a mother, derby provides me with a carved-out space to do something for me.”

Mission City Roller Derby is recruiting new skaters, referees, and non-skating officials. They will be holding a recruitment night on Tuesday, January 15 at Dave’s Dogs at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more. Dave’s Dogs will donate a portion of sales proceeds that night to the league.

“The reason I love derby so much is the community of people,” said Lady Faga. “There are people from all walks of life who have one thing in common: a desire to push each other to get better and stronger.”

For more information, email [email protected]

— Kimberly Quinn for Mission City Roller Derby.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 