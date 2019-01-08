Brawlin’ Betties Roller Derby Team Tracking New Recruits

It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. In Santa Barbara, some prefer roller skates. Santa Barbara’s roller derby team, the Brawlin’ Betties, is preparing to kick off its 11th season with a recruitment night, 6 p.m. Jan. 15, at Dave’s Dogs, 149 S. Turnpike Road.

Women’s flat track roller derby has a long heritage. Baby boomers might remember televised roller derby from the 1950s and ’60s or even the theatrical 1989 television series RollerGames. Modern roller derby got a fresh start in the early 2000s in Texas.

The Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association, of which Mission City Roller Derby is a member, has 430 leagues around the world.

Flat track roller derby is a contact sport played on an oval track. A game consists of two 30-minute periods. Each period is split into two-minute jams, played by five skaters from each team.

A jammer from each team will try to break through a pack of blockers from the opposing team, complete a lap, and break through the pack again in order to score points. Skaters are also identified using a derby name, often puns on pop culture, roller derby, and their personal interests.

The culture of flat track derby is often unlike other amateur sports. Most often, new skaters begin with no knowledge of roller skating or the sport itself. The Brawlin’ Betties Nugget Program is designed to teach derby skaters starting at the basics.

Lady Faga, current team president, has been playing roller derby for about eight years. He coaches the Betties as well as the Nuggets.

“Derby is the hardest and best thing I've ever done,” he said. “I didn't know that I was athletic until I found derby. I didn't know that I could like sports until I found derby. We start people at all levels and help them reach their skating potential.

Betties Nugget Kimikaze is no exception. Kimikaze started the Nugget program last January at age 38 and “very, very out of shape,” she said. She hadn’t been on roller skates since the early 1990s.

“It’s certainly one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done. But I’ve been encouraged, high-fived, hugged, and cheered on every step of the way. No matter how hard it’s going to be, I always look forward to going to practice,” she said.

Roller derby also requires referees on skates and non-skating officials who fill essential roles such as time keeping, score keeping, and penalty tracking. Referee Quad, Shock, and Barrel is part of MCRD’s Derby Justice League and a veteran member going into her ninth season.

“Our team is very passionate about this league,” she said. “Being on the officials team, it’s been really nice to see everyone so supportive of each other and making sure that new people feel comfortable and welcome, while at the same time, pushing each other to improve their skills and meet personal goals.”

While the Brawlin’ Betties are an amateur sports team, they’re also a tightknit, diverse community. Coach Semper Fatale characterizes the spirit of the team as positivity and grit.

“The benefit of derby is really the community. I know I can count on any single one of my league mates if I ever needed something,” she said. “But it's also a way for me to get some kind of exercise.

“Working full time and then going home to my real job of being a mother, derby provides me with a carved-out space to do something for me.”

Mission City Roller Derby is recruiting new skaters, referees, and non-skating officials. They will be holding a recruitment night on Tuesday, January 15 at Dave’s Dogs at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more. Dave’s Dogs will donate a portion of sales proceeds that night to the league.

“The reason I love derby so much is the community of people,” said Lady Faga. “There are people from all walks of life who have one thing in common: a desire to push each other to get better and stronger.”

For more information, email [email protected]

— Kimberly Quinn for Mission City Roller Derby.