Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:27 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Online Voting Under Way for Rolling Pet Vet’s Crazy Cat Photo Contest

By Luke Archer for Rolling Pet Vet | January 6, 2014 | 9:30 a.m.

Meow, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties!

Rolling Pet Vet’s Crazy Cat Photo Contest is now open for voting by clicking here. Voting opened Jan. 1 and closes at midnight Jan. 31.

“We have some great submissions that are sure to make you smile," contest founder Christine Gardner said. "Please come and take five minutes to vote for the cat photo that you think is the craziest. I know I already have my favorites.”

The Crazy Cat Photo Contest is sponsored by the Montecito Journal, Elanco Pet Products, Cox Media, The Teen Sports Network and the Ventura County Reporter. The winner takes home $500 and has their winning submission painted by pet artist Sophia Papadatos. There are also cash prizes for second and third places.

To vote, click here and login to your Facebook account. Help elect the Santa Barbara and Ventura County 2014 Crazy Cat Photo King!

Rolling Pet Vet delivers 24/7 compassionate veterinary care to your doorstep in a fully equipped, 26-foot mobile veterinary hospital. For more information, click here or call 805.350.1399.

— Luke Archer is a publicist representing Rolling Pet Vet.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 