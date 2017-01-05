Rolling Stones Concert Documentary to Screen at Granada Theatre

The Granada Theatre’s “And The Band Played On” film series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, with a screening of Shine a Light, a Rolling Stones concert documentary directed by legendary filmmaker and Stones fan, Martin Scorsese.

Filmed during the Stones 2006 Beacon Theatre performances and featuring archived footage, music clips and interviews, this rock-and-roll masterpiece comes to life on the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system.

Scorsese and the Rolling Stones unite in Shine A Light, a look at the Rolling Stones over a two-day period during their Beacon Theater performances in New York City in fall 2006. The concert features Stones standards and favorites, plus guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III.

Scorsese takes note of the band's long career with music clips and interviews from previous decades, while his cinematographers capture the raw energy of the legendary band members performing at their best.

Tickets range from $10-$20, and are available through the Granada Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

— Carrie Cooper for the Granada Theatre.