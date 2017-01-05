Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Rolling Stones Concert Documentary to Screen at Granada Theatre

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | January 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Granada Theatre’s “And The Band Played On” film series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, with a screening of Shine a Light, a Rolling Stones concert documentary directed by legendary filmmaker and Stones fan, Martin Scorsese.

Filmed during the Stones 2006 Beacon Theatre performances and featuring archived footage, music clips and interviews, this rock-and-roll masterpiece comes to life on the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system.

Scorsese and the Rolling Stones unite in Shine A Light, a look at the Rolling Stones over a two-day period during their Beacon Theater performances in New York City in fall 2006. The concert features Stones standards and favorites, plus guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III.

Scorsese takes note of the band's long career with music clips and interviews from previous decades, while his cinematographers capture the raw energy of the legendary band members performing at their best.

Tickets range from $10-$20, and are available through the Granada Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

— Carrie Cooper for the Granada Theatre.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 