Driver Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover on Stanwood Drive

A vehicle rollover on Stanwood Drive early Friday morning resulted in only minor injuries, according to Santa Barbara police.

Sgt. Dan McGrew said a female driver saw a car coming toward her that drifted onto her side, which caused her to swerve and eventually flip over. The crash occurred about 7 a.m.

It ended up being a “pretty spectacular crash,” but amazingly, the woman escaped with only minor injuries and didn’t need medical treatment, McGrew said.

There was no physical contact between the two cars, and he said the other driver was never located.

