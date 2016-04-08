Rollover Accident Ties Up Highway 101 Traffic at Gaviota

Southbound Highway 101 traffic was backed up in the Gaviota area Friday morning following a rollover vehicle accident.

The single-vehicle crash on a raining morning occurred at about 7:15 a.m. just north of the Gaviota Rest Stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a small SUV that ended up on its roof — a woman believed to be in her 20s — was trapped in the wreckage, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County firefighters extricated the victim, and she was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

Traffic was reported backed up to the Highway 1 intersection, with the left southbound lane remaining open, Eliason said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

