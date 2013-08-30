Rollover Accident Ties Up Highway 101 Traffic in Goleta

Emergency crews responded Friday to a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck, which tied up traffic in the area, occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Fairview Avenue offramp, the CHP said.

A Toyota Highlander was reported to be on its side in the trees along the right-hand shoulder.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, although there was no immediate report on the severity of injuries.

