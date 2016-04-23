Rollover Crash Injures 2 on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

Rear-seat passengers have to be extricated from wrecked sedan; taken to hospital with serious injuries

Two people were seriously injured Saturday in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7 a.m. to northbound Highway 101 between Palmer and Cat Canyon roads, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said they found a Toyota Camry, which had been traveling southbound, overturned in the northbound lanes.

Two people in the back seat — a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s — were trapped in the wreckage, and had to be extricated, Zaniboni said.

Both suffered moderate injuries and were taken by American Medical Response to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The driver and a front-seat passenger were uninjured, Zaniboni said.

The northbound highway was shut down for a time while a Calstar medical helicopter landed at the scene, but “the patients did not meet the criteria for air transport,” Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

