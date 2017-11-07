Driver Arrested on DUI Charges After Crash Shuts Down Northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara was shut down Tuesday night by an injury vehicle accident just south of Las Positas Road.

The rollover crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

Two people suffered moderate injuries in the accident, according to emergency radio traffic.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Pueblo Street while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the CHP reported that the right-hand lane had been reopened.

There were reports the two vehicles involved may have been racing at the time of the crash, with one witness telling Noozhawk he observed to vehicles traveling 100 mph prior to the crash, but that could not be confirmed.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Harrison Schell, 21, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Additional details were not available.

