Rollover Crash Temporarily Closes Highway 101 Lane at Nojoqui Grade

One southbound lane of Highway 101 was closed Wednesday morning after a rollover accident at the Nojoqui Grade summit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle rollover crash was reported at 10:35 a.m. and the CHP temporarily closed all lanes, according to the traffic incident page.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, the CHP said.

Caltrans issued a Sigalert and the right-hand lane was still closed as of noon, according to the CHP.

No further details were available.

