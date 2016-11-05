Rollover Crash Ties Up Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito was backed up Saturday afternoon following a rollover wreck.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. just west of Olive Mill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Ford Escape overturned and ended up about 50 feet off the highway, where it struck a tree, the CHP said.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and one person suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Crews from the Santa Barbara Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Fire Engineer Rich Griguoli said the driver of the vehicle reported falling asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to drift off the roadway.

He said one southbound lane was shut down for about 90 minutes after the crash.

“Santa Barbara City Fire would like to remind everyone to not drive while tired,”​ Girguoli said. “Some signs and symptoms of driving while tired include yawning or blinking frequently, difficulty remembering the past few miles driven, missing your exit, drifting from your lane, or hitting a rumble strip on the side of the road.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, you need to take a break.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.