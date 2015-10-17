Victim Transported to Hospital After Rollover at Milpas Street Roundabout in Santa Barbara

Advice

Santa Barbara Fire Department crews responded to a rollover crash at the Milpas Street roundabout Saturday morning after a vehicle hit the roundabout wall and rolled onto its passenger side, Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said.

The vehicle was heading northbound on Milpas Street before the wreck, witnesses told firefighters, and one person was trapped in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived at the scene at 11:37 a.m.

The person suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after firefighters stabilized the vehicle and removed the roof for the rescue.

An off-duty Ventura County firefighter was on the scene giving aid to the patient before Santa Barbara firefighters got to the scene, Mailes said.

