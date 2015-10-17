Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Victim Transported to Hospital After Rollover at Milpas Street Roundabout in Santa Barbara

Firefighters remove vehicle's roof to rescue injured motorist after vehicle hits wall, tips over

Santa Barbara firefighters had to remove the roof of a vehicle to rescue an injured motorist after a rollover crash at the Milpas Street roundabout.  (Chris Mailes / Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 17, 2015 | 5:01 p.m.

Santa Barbara Fire Department crews responded to a rollover crash at the Milpas Street roundabout Saturday morning after a vehicle hit the roundabout wall and rolled onto its passenger side, Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said.

The vehicle was heading northbound on Milpas Street before the wreck, witnesses told firefighters, and one person was trapped in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived at the scene at 11:37 a.m.

The person suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after firefighters stabilized the vehicle and removed the roof for the rescue.

An off-duty Ventura County firefighter was on the scene giving aid to the patient before Santa Barbara firefighters got to the scene, Mailes said.

