Rollover Wreck in Orcutt Sends 1 to Hospital

A rollover wreck in Orcutt late Friday sent one person to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on Highway 135 at the Rice Ranch Road under-crossing, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

After rolling several times, the vehicle left the roadway, according to witnesses.

An individual was trapped in the wreckage, and had to be extricated by firefighters, Christensen said.

Details on the victim — including name, age and gender — were not available.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment; the extent of injuries was not available.

