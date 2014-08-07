Rollover Wreck Snarls Highway 101 Traffic in Goleta

A multi-vehicle accident with injuries tied up commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Goleta on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on the freeway near where Highway 217 from UCSB merges with southbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was reported to have rolled over, and had an unconscious female inside, the CHP said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.