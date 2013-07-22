Crews Respond to Two Rollovers Along Highway 101

Santa Barbara County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover Monday morning on southbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota tunnel.

According to fire dispatch, a CalStar medical rescue helicopter was also called to the scene. It was initially called out as a non-injury accident, but County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said there were minor injuries.

The CHP reported that all vehicles were towed off the roadway and at least onto the right-hand shoulder by 8 a.m.

The CHP also responded to a rollover on northbound Highway 101 near the Milpas Street exit around 6 a.m.

Check back with Noozhawk for more details.

