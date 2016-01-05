Romantic Sweetheart Special Train Trip Renewed for Feb. 6

Advice

The South Coast Railroad Museum opens its 2016 Santa Barbara Rail Adventures season with the return of its ever-popular Sweetheart Special rail excursion Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016.

For this special Valentine's-Day-themed getaway, the museum has booked two historic American railcars. All Sweetheart Special passengers will have the opportunity to ride both of cars during the 200-mile-long journey.

All passengers will enjoy a delicious lunch buffet hosted aboard the Sweetheart Special cars. There will also be sweet treats, Valentine's-Day-themed fun activities and unparalleled travel along the beautiful Central Coast to San Luis Obispo.

Beverages and a light snack are also included with the ticket price.

Passengers may board the Sweetheart Special at either the Santa Barbara or Goleta Amtrak stations. The train will depart Santa Barbara at 10:22 a.m. (10:34 a.m. for Goleta), arriving in San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m.

The return trip, aboard the same vintage railcars, will begin at 2 pm, arriving in Goleta at 4:22 p.m. and Santa Barbara at 4:37 p.m

The Sweetheart Special is a great opportunity to see and enjoy the spectacular and romantic views and sites along this unparalleled ocean-side route to San Luis Obispo, including the majestic Gaviota Coast, Santa Barbara Channel Islands, Hollister Ranch, Point Conception, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Pismo Beach, the Edna Valley wine country, a number of state and county beach parks — including El Capitan, Refugio, Gaviota, Ocean Park and Jalama — and more.

Tickets for the Sweetheart Special rail trip are $135 per person. This price includes a discount that is available for all purchases made through the museum’s online store.

Additional trip information can also be found on the online store. Reservations may also be made by calling the museum at 805.964.3540.

Trip seating is limited. Early reservations are recommended. Sales will close not later than Feb. 4.

About The Rail Cars

Overland Trail is a 39-seat club lounge built by the Pullman company for the Southern Pacific Railroad and delivered in 1949. Originally designated SP 2981, the car served on the San Francisco Overland, a train jointly operated by the Southern Pacific, Union Pacific and Chicago & North Western railroads between San Francisco and Chicago.

Overland Trail was featured in the Travel Channel’s Tricked Out Trains (2013) television show, and the car's interior was the setting for a key scene in Clint Eastwood’s

award-winning film, Flags of Our Fathers (2006). Today, elements of the original Flags set decoration, including two large railroad murals, still furnish part of Overland Trail’s interior.

Overland Trail was also an invited participant in the 100th anniversary celebration for New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

Pacific Trail is a 44-seat long-distance chair car built by the Pullman-Standard Co. and delivered to the Union Pacific Railroad in 1950.

The car was originally designated only by number, 5430. She served on famous Union Pacific trains like the City of Los Angeles. (I Love Lucy fans might remember that Lucy, Rickie, Ethel and Fred returned home from California aboard that very train!)

When Amtrak took over U.S. passenger service from the private railroads in 1971, Pacific Trail, then numbered 4403, joined Amtrak’s diverse fleet of inherited passenger cars, serving in that capacity for about 10 years.

Bill and Debbie Hatrick purchased the car in 1983 and have worked for more than a decade to bring her back to the mainline. The Hatrick’s christened her Pacific Trail in 2014.

— Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.