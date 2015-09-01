Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Romantics Opening Planned for Camerata Pacifica’s 26th Season

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | September 1, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

Camerata Pacifica, Southern California’s critically renowned chamber music ensemble, will open its 26th season of chamber music concerts Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015.

Principal artists Warren Jones, piano; Richard O’Neill, viola and Ani ​Aznavoorian, cello, will be joined by violinists Paul Huang and Agnes Gottschewski in a program of the romantics. 

Immediately endearing himself to the Camerata audience, Paul Huang was introduced to the ensemble just two seasons ago.

Earlier this year he was a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Award. Huang will launch the Camerata season with Ysaÿe’s virtuosic "Solo Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, 'Georges Enescu.'"

Following, long-time Cameratans Jones and ​Aznavoorian will present Brahms’s "E Minor Sonata No. 1 for Piano & Cello, Opus 38."

Huang and Jones will close the first half of the program with smiles of delight and Sarasate’s "Opus 22, Romanza Andaluza."

Violinist Paul Huang (David Bazemore photo)

The second half of the program is devoted to the rarely performed, mighty "F minor Piano Quintet" of César Franck. Gottchewski and O’Neill will join Huang, Aznavoorian and Jones in this work, which is romantic both in form and expression, and intensely passionate from beginning to end. 

Four- or eight-concert subscriptions for Santa Barbara's Hahn Hall, San Marino's The Huntington, Los Angeles's Zipper Hall and Ventura's Temple Beth Torah range from $121–$403.

First-Timers, those who have not before enjoyed a subscription, can purchase any four concerts for $125 plus applicable facility fees.

Single Tickets for Hahn Hall cost $60. Students can purchase rush tickets for $10 30 minutes prior to concert time with valid student ID.

— Donna Jean Liss represents ​Camerata Pacifica.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 