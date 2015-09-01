Romantics Opening Planned for Camerata Pacifica’s 26th Season

Advice

Camerata Pacifica, Southern California’s critically renowned chamber music ensemble, will open its 26th season of chamber music concerts Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015.

Principal artists Warren Jones, piano; Richard O’Neill, viola and Ani ​Aznavoorian, cello, will be joined by violinists Paul Huang and Agnes Gottschewski in a program of the romantics.

Immediately endearing himself to the Camerata audience, Paul Huang was introduced to the ensemble just two seasons ago.

Earlier this year he was a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Award. Huang will launch the Camerata season with Ysaÿe’s virtuosic "Solo Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, 'Georges Enescu.'"

Following, long-time Cameratans Jones and ​Aznavoorian will present Brahms’s "E Minor Sonata No. 1 for Piano & Cello, Opus 38."

Huang and Jones will close the first half of the program with smiles of delight and Sarasate’s "Opus 22, Romanza Andaluza."

The second half of the program is devoted to the rarely performed, mighty "F minor Piano Quintet" of César Franck. Gottchewski and O’Neill will join Huang, Aznavoorian and Jones in this work, which is romantic both in form and expression, and intensely passionate from beginning to end.

Four- or eight-concert subscriptions for Santa Barbara's Hahn Hall, San Marino's The Huntington, Los Angeles's Zipper Hall and Ventura's Temple Beth Torah range from $121–$403.

First-Timers, those who have not before enjoyed a subscription, can purchase any four concerts for $125 plus applicable facility fees.

Single Tickets for Hahn Hall cost $60. Students can purchase rush tickets for $10 30 minutes prior to concert time with valid student ID.

— Donna Jean Liss represents ​Camerata Pacifica.